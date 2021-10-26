Grand Opening & Red Ribbon Ceremony

Orange County, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Bethany Pryor Photography, specializing in capturing Families, Headshots, Beauty and Branding, celebrates the official Grand Opening of their Photography Studio on December 1, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, located at 27134 Paseo Espada #301 in San Juan Capistrano.

The celebration will include a Red Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4:30 pm, open to the public. Local government representatives, community influencers and ambassadors from the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance. Purchase raffle tickets to win donated Gift Certificates from local businesses and a chance to win a COMPLIMENTARY Photography Session with proceeds benefiting Laura’s House, a Domestic Abuse Shelter for Women in Orange County.

After courageously opening in November 2020 under strict safety guidelines, the studio has served the community and experienced growth even through this historically difficult time for small business owners. The overdue ribbon cutting ceremony was delayed because of the pandemic, however now there’s more reason to celebrate given the studio’s ensuing success and commitment to the community.

Bethany believes, “Through photography I celebrate the strength, wisdom and beauty of every individual I photograph. I’m filled with joy when clients say how much they loved the photo session experience. Especially once we view the photos afterward and they immediately see themselves differently. I’ve often been told they feel like a celebrity, and they truly share their story with me. It’s an experience they’ve never had before and the confidence boost is visible – I get to see my clients walk out as a different person than how they arrived.”

As a fifteen year veteran photographer, Bethany Pryor is a female business owner who has built a Photography Studio that provides premier services for today’s digitally driven professional while evolving the modern family photo into high-quality nostalgic heirlooms.

Click Here to RSVP! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdyql7vlONosBco9dJ-xk9np2Aj1WTqeTkZJpbDg7LeiNCCIA/viewform?usp=sf_link

We are currently accepting raffle basket donations from local companies, please email, Hello@Bethanypryorphotography.com for more information.

