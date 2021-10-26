Understanding Invar 36 Round Bars and Round Bars

What are Invar Round Bars?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Invar 36 Round Bar, also known as Nickel Alloy 36 Round bar, is a nickel-iron alloy noted for its uniquely low coefficient of thermal expansion & contains 36% nickel and possesses a rate of thermal expansion approximately one-tenth that of carbon steel.

Invar 36 round bars are manufactured using various materials and of different dimensions, depending upon the predetermined applications. With a nickel composition of 36%, Invar 36 is a low-expansion nickel-iron alloy. From cryogenic temperatures to roughly 500°F, it possesses a low coefficient of expansion and maintains nearly constant dimensions over a wide range of normal atmospheric temperatures. The alloy retains its strength and toughness at cryogenic temperatures.

Manan Steels & Metals are prime Invar 36 Round Bar Manufacturer in India. Manan Steel and Metals offers Invar 36 Round Bars, which are an extremely useful product in engineering industries. We are also one of the prime manufacturers of ASTM F1684 Invar 36 Round Bar that is being sourced by using high-quality raw material and makes sure to provide the highest quality of industry-standard products. Invar 36 Round Bar is a popular type of round bar.

Round Bars used in Roofing Industries Hex Bars used in Switchgear Industries Bright Bars used in Heat Exchangers Stainless Steel Bars & Rods used in Metallurgical Industries Round Bars & Rod used in Power Plants

