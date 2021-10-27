Sunset Park Press Announces the Release of the second edition of The Day of Terror

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sunset Park Press Announces the Second Edition of The Day of Terror

Enjoy the first story in the 'A Carson & Russo Thriller' series by author Frances Fletcher.

When drug dealer Richie Carson is pulling off his first burglary, NYPD rookie Carmella Russo catches him in the act and their lives become forever linked. Russo offers him a get-out-of-free jail card if he agrees to infiltrate the American branch of a ruthless terrorist group.

For the first time in Carson’s life, he is proud to do something good, but one mistake and he’s dead.

“Rewriting this story was fun and exciting,” says the author, Frances Fletcher. “I miss the old days and my favorite characters.”

