Family Lawyer Lindsay H. Childs Named Partner at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman is pleased to announce the promotion of family law attorney Lindsay H. Childs to the position of partner in the firm. The Main Line law firm has been dedicated to family law and civil cases for over 20 years, and Ms. Childs joins partners Kathleen B. Vetrano, Anthony J. Vetrano and Sarinia M. Feinman in leading the firm.

Lindsay Childs, Esq. graduated from Villanova University School of Law in 2011, and while in law school, she interned as a law clerk for the Honorable Katherine B.L. Platt of the Family Court Division of the Chester County Court of Common Pleas. She also served as a certified legal intern at Villanova’s Civil Justice Clinic, where her practice included family law matters.

Ms. Childs has worked with the firm as an associate partner for 10 years, and has chosen to limit her practice to family law matters, including divorce, custody, and support. Ms. Childs serves as Vice Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section, the President Emeritus of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court , and serves on the Board of Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. In addition, Ms. Childs has been named one of Main Line Today’s Top Lawyers three times, beginning in 2019.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.

For more information about Lindsay H. Childs being named partner at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, or about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC’s other family lawyers in Main Line, PA, please visit the firm’s website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call (610) 265-4441.