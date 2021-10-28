BasicOps Integrates with Webex by Cisco to Enhance Productivity Across Teams

San Francisco, CA, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — BasicOps, an intuitive project and task management platform, today announced that its platform ), is now an embedded app available directly within Webex’s cloud-based platform. Webex users can leverage BasicOps via Messaging and Meetings to enable real-time collaboration and project management with their teams. To see how the integration works, here is a short video tutorial.

“Today’s hybrid work environment increases the need for streamlined experiences across multiple businesses apps,” said Anurag Dhingra, Chief Technology Officer, Cisco Webex. “Now with BasicOps available as an Embedded App within Webex, users can now readily discover and integrate new capabilities into their meetings and collaboration experience.”

BasicOps embedded app within Webex is free and can be enabled here. In Webex Message and Meetings, teams can leverage BasicOps to:

Organize and manage projects, tasks, and meeting notes

Capture, discuss and collaborate on meeting notes

Create and assign tasks and follow up on tasks from previous meetings

Store associated files within meeting notes

“We are very excited to partner with Webex and open up our platform to their users so they can work smarter and more efficiently,” said Jesper Shultz, CEO and co-founder of BasicOps. “When using BasicOps within Webex, users can easily collaborate and take notes in real-time, turn action items into tasks and upload associated files so everything is in one spot. The best part is that when meetings and calls end, Webex users can continue to access BasicOps for all their project and task management needs.”

For more information on the BasicOps integration within Webex, visit: https://www.basicops.com/basicops-for-webex-integration

About BasicOps

BasicOps bridges the gap between project management, communication, and storage, resulting in the optimal team collaboration solution. It’s adaptable, so it can be optimized to the specific needs of team leaders, members and vendors. BasicOps is a task management system for getting (and staying!) organized, communicating in context, finding the latest files and avoiding distractions. The platform is designed to improve team collaboration and productivity. BasicOps is fully integrated with Gmail, Google Drive, Webex, Zoom, Slack, Box, DropBox, Microsoft OneDrive and more. The platform also has iOS and Android apps, allowing users to stay organized and communicate on the go. To watch a video tutorial to see how BasicOps works, click here. For more information or to sign up for a BasicOps account, visit: https://www.basicops.com.

