Best Product for the VW T6: EMPHASER”s Speaker EM-VWF2

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — Many vehicle manufacturers put in special factory speakers and mounts – retrofitting new speakers can then only be achieved with a great deal of installation effort. Those looking for an easy way to do this will buy vehicle-specific plug & play speakers that can be installed without the hassle. But do these speakers have a satisfying sound?

To answer this question the testers of Car & HiFi magazine have taken a close look at the 2-way component speaker system EM-VWF2, developed for Volkswagen T6 vans, buses and motorhomes. “The EM-VWF2 from EMPHASER (http://www.emphaser.com/) is a retrofit option for the T6 that works very well. It is fast to install, immediately bringing a lively, punchy sound into the vehicle”, is the conclusion of the respected tech journalists in issue 06/2021, while awarding the T6 speaker the ‘Best Product’ accolade.

Just around the issue of ease of installation the EM-VWF2 is thoroughly convincing, for according to Car & HiFi the installation of the VW T6 speaker is done “in no time”: “In the T6 the woofers build up a few centimeters on the unit carrier, so the EMPHASER woofer comes with an injection molded basket made of fiber-reinforced plastic that has exactly the right dimensions. Thanks to the VW plugs at the woofer and the tweeter crossover, the set is connected plug & play.” The tweeter, a 28 mm fabric dome also fits perfectly in the three-point mount in the mirror triangle, say the testers, and has a cable crossover that is fitted with a plug & play connector.

Yet the EM-VWF2 with its installation features and interfacing is not only built specifically for use in the VW T6. The individual components and the sound are also perfectly matched to the acoustic conditions of the vehicle interior. “The 20 cm woofer features a black anodized aluminum cone that not only looks finely made, but also brings punchy bass into the T6.” According to Car & HiFi, both woofer and tweeter “are provided with rather sophisticated crossovers compared to vehicle speakers of simpler construction” – crossovers that ensure an “optimal frequency response”.

As regards sound, the EM-VWF2 is also able to impress the experienced testers: “In front of the measurement microphone our EMPHASER system cuts a good figure. (…) The set produces deep clean bass tones – what more do you want? At the top end the richness of detail is right, and even at higher levels it is not unpleasant. In addition it has good spatial resolution and an overall airy sound. The fun factor also is never overlooked. The system is rousing and spirited, guaranteeing that no one will fall asleep.”

