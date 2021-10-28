Preclinical Imaging Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the preclinical imaging market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 910.4 Million by 2021; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016 to 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=841

On the basis of products, the global Preclinical Imaging Market is divided into two major categories, namely, modalities and reagents. Preclinical imaging modalities market is further divided into seven imaging modalities, namely, optical imaging systems, preclinical nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-CT systems, preclinical photo-acoustic imaging systems, and preclinical magnetic particle imaging (micro-MPI) systems. Similarly, preclinical imaging reagents market is further classified into five segments, namely, optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents.

The modality segment is expected to command the larger share in the global Preclinical Imaging Market in 2016. The larger market share of preclinical imaging modalities segment can primarily be attributed to the extensive application of imaging systems in preclinical research studies across the globe, high cost of the systems, and development & commercialization of technologically advance novel preclinical imaging systems.

The key players in the preclinical imaging market focus on various strategies such as product approvals, launches, and enhancements; geographic expansions; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and strategic acquisitions in order to increase their market shares in the global preclinical imaging market. Product approvals, launches, and enhancements was the key strategy adopted by major industry players to achieve growth in the preclinical imaging market.

This strategy was majorly adopted by PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), MILabs B.V. (Netherlands), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), and Aspect Imaging Ltd. (Israel). Apart from product approvals, launches, and enhancements; many prominent players also adopted geographic expansion as one of their growth strategies to strengthen their market presence, enhance their R&D capabilities, and generate additional demand by sensitizing end users about benefits offered by molecular imaging during in-vivo preclinical imaging studies.

As of 2015, PerkinElmer, Inc. held the leading position in the preclinical imaging market owing to its robust product portfolio and its strong geographic presence across major markets (such as the U.S., Europe, China, Japan, Australia, and India). The company primarily focuses on developing technologically advanced preclinical imaging systems as its key growth strategy to sustain its leadership position in the global preclinical imaging market. In line with this strategy, during 2013-2016, the company launched numerous preclinical imaging products including Solaris quantitative optical molecular imaging system (in September 2014); IVIS Lumina XRMS Series III and IVIS SpectrumBL (in January 2014); and IVIS Lumina Series III (in January 2013), among others. Furthermore, the company adopted geographic expansion as another key growth strategy in order to strengthen their R&D and sales capabilities. In line with this, PerkinElmer established its new R&D centers in China (May 2014), the U.S. (October 2013), and Germany (April 2013). Additionally, the company opened its new offices in Italy (July 2014), and Israel (April 2013).

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=841

On the basis of geography, this Preclinical Imaging market is classified into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, the global preclinical imaging market is expected to be dominated by North America.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com