Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Veterinary Dental Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 500 million by 2026 from USD 334 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in the global companion animal population, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies are the primary drivers for the veterinary dental equipment market. However, the increasing cost of pet care is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. This problem will be further exacerbated by the low animal health awareness and a shortage of skilled veterinarians in emerging markets.

By product, the global market is segmented into dental equipment, Hand instruments, consumables and Adjuvants. The equipment segment accounted for the largest share in the forecast year. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of dental equipment and the rising income level of veterinarians, which is resulting in the higher adoption of dental equipment.

Based on animal type, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and the high prevalence of dental diseases in companion animals.

Based on end user, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and academic institutes. Veterinary hospitals are the major end users in the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of veterinarians, the increasing number of veterinary practices, and the increasing need for complete treatment under one roof. The rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine and preventive care and improving government initiatives for veterinary practices are also expected to propel the growth of this segment in the coming years.

The global veterinary dental equipment market are Planmeca Oy (Finland), Midmark Corporation (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Eickemeyer (Germany), Scil Animal Care(Germany), iM3 (Australia), Dentalaire (US), Dispomed (Canada), MAI Animal Health (US), Acteon Group (UK), Avante Health Solutions(US), TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd. (UK), Cislak Manufacturing (US), and J & J Instruments, Inc. (US), Charles Brungart(US), Covertus Tm(US), Aribex(US), Healthymouth llc(US), MyVet(UK), NewTom(US). These companies adopted strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to enhance their presence in the Veterinary dental equipment market.

Planmeca Oy is a leading player in the veterinary dental equipment market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Planmeca Oy offers a wide range of high-quality dental equipment, imaging devices, and software as well as solutions for veterinary surgery. Planmeca Oy is a global leader in many healthcare technology fields, with products distributed in over 120 countries worldwide. Its product range covers digital dental units, CAD/CAM solutions, 2D and 3D imaging devices, and software solutions.

Midmark Corporation is a leading player in the veterinary dental equipment market and accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2020. Midmark Corporation offers a wide range of veterinary dental products as as dental delivery systems, dental imaging systems, and accessories. Midmark Corporation also offers training for veterinary professionals—both online as well as offline—via a network of clinical specialists. Midmark Corporation operates in North America, Europe, and India and maintains manufacturing facilities in the US, India, and Italy.

The veterinary dental equipment market in North America accounted for the largest market during the forecast period. The large share of North America in this market is attributed to the increasing number of companion animals and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure in the region. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the increasing pet adoption, rising awareness about animal health, progressive urbanization, and the growing per capita animal health expenditure in several APAC countries.

