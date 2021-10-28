Citronella Oil Market will Witness Sluggish Growth During the Forecast Period, 2017-2022

According to the recent report published by Fact.MR, the global market for citronella oil is expected to grow at a sluggish pace, procuring just over US$ 70 Mn value by the end of 2022. Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of citronella oil in aromatherapy is expected to curb the growth of global market. The market is also expected to witness restraints due to rising adoption of remedies substituting aromatherapy, which is lowering the demand for essential oils such as citronella oil.

Key Insights from the Report include:

In 2017, over two-fifth of global citronella oil market value will be accounted by sales of citronella oil in absolute form. On-shelf availability of citronella oil in absolute form is also expected to gain traction owing to relatively easier production compared to concentrates of citronella oil. Therapeutics, aromatherapy and production of food & beverage products are expected to remain the three most prominent applications of citronella oil. Through 2022, these three applications will account for more than half of the global citronella oil market value. In 2014, the European Commission announced the approval of herbicide made from citronella oil, specifying a few amends that mitigate potential risks to workers, residents, ground water and non-target organisms. The report projects that favorable government-supported sanctions as such will boost the growth of citronella oil market in Europe. In 2017 and beyond, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for citronella oil, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.9%.

Segmentation:-

By Source Type Natural

Organic By Form Type Absolute

Concentrates

Blends By Application Therapeutics

Aromatherapy

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Fragrances

Cleaning & Home

Others By Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Citronella Oil market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Citronella Oil ?

How does the global Citronella Oil market looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2022?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Citronella Oil market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

