Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2022

The Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market is expected to reach $6.31 billion by 2022, owing to requirement of automation of complex industrial operations, improve productivity and efficiency. Industrial processes have become more complex due to increase in competition and need to have competitive edge through product or service quality. Manufacturing industries are opting for automation to reduce the complexity of the operation process and to make to it cost effective.

HMI software helps in industrial data management, integrated engineering, industrial communication and industrial security. Fully integrated automation has optimized the operation downtime, better performance due to interoperability of system tested components. The challenge in the HMI software and services marketplace is how suppliers can differentiate themselves and continue to offer increasing value propositions to end users and OEMs, especially in a slowing global economy. The market is extremely competitive and demand is expected to grow as many users recognize the benefits of HMI software.

Integration of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in these products has improved device mobility, which is also anticipated to propel the demand over the forecast period. Evolution of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) has opened many opportunities. Advancement in technology will improve the process cycle time, make the process energy efficient and will provide data security. Smart HMI will give huge opportunities to the industries and is expected to have a positive impact on the demand.

HMI Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Display Terminals

Interface Software

Industrial PCs

HMI Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Advantech Co.

American Industrial Systems Inc.

B-Scada

Elektrobit Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric Software and many others

