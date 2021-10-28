Metamaterials Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Metamaterials Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global metamaterials market size was estimated at USD 316.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 17.8%. Metamaterials are widely used in telecommunication and medical field. These materials are artificial having electromagnetic properties that may not be found in nature. The rare properties of metamaterial have led to the development of metamaterial antennas, sensors and lenses for minute wireless systems that are expected to be more efficient than other traditional systems. They exhibit a sensitive response to the dielectric media, strain, biological sensing applications and chemicals.

Metamaterials are artificial engineered materials that provide unique advantages over other conventional substitutes owing to properties that are not readily found in nature. They gain their distinctive properties from the structure of the homogeneities infused in them. Due to these factors, metamaterials have a long list of lucrative applications including invisible super lens, cloaking devices, absorbers and flat antennas which are highly impossible with traditional materials that are found in nature.

The growing demand for graphene based metamaterials in medical field is estimated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Need for implementing wireless telemetry systems in medical field is expected to increase significantly increased owing to necessity for early diagnosis of infections or diseases and continuous intensive care monitoring of physiological parameters. Sensors and microwave antennas are major components of telemetry systems since they provide communication between the base station and patient. Metamaterials show electromagnetic properties at frequencies which is expected to attract interests form physicist and microwave engineers. These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth and provide a potential base to metamaterials in the next seven years.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Applied EM

Plasmonics

JEM Engineering and Microwave Measurement Systems LLC.

Kymeta

Teraview

Harris Corporation and many others

