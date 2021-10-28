Urinary Catheters Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2024

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Urinary Catheters Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global urinary catheters market size worth USD 5.51 billion by 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period. Urological catheters are used for patient’s affliction from Urological incontinence, urological disorders and, Urological retention. A urological catheter involves external (condom) catheter, intermittent (short-term) catheter and indwelling (Foley) catheter. Foley catheter is a bendable tube with lumens on ends. This kind of catheter is put into the bladder through the urethra and pending in the bladder. A miniature balloon attachment at the end of the catheter is exaggerated to avoid the tube from descending out of the body.

An intermittent catheter is bendable catheter utilized to vacant the bladder at regular intervals. This catheter is separated once the flow of urine stops. External catheter is usually used for elderly male patient’s affliction of dementia (loss of brain task). This catheter is shaped like a condom and is positioned on the male genital, with a tube directing to a drainage bag, which accumulates the urine.

The Urological catheter industry is mainly determined by factors such as rising ageing population, constructive reimbursement policies and growing demand for superior Urological catheters. Moreover, factor such as increasing incidence of Urological area infections and pressure from substitute are expected to obstruct the industry growth. The requirement for Urological catheters can be credited to disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, dementia, and incontinence. Much of the requirements for Urological catheters come from the aged population, who suffers from numerous age-related medical circumstances. The growing incidence of Urological disorders also has a straight impact on the global Urological catheters market. Currently the worldwide market for Urological catheters is having a healthy growth rate owing to the continuously growing consciousness levels of the people, accessibility of enhanced Urological catheters and recuperating economic condition and healthcare infrastructure in various nations.

Urinary Catheters Product Type Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Intermittent catheters

Foley/ Indwelling catheters

External catheters

Urinary Catheters Application Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Benign prostate hyperplasia and prostate gland surgeries

Urinary incontinence

Spinal cord injury

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Coloplast

American Medical Systems

C.R. Bard

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

B.Braun and many others

