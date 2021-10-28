Zinc Oxide Market The cosmetics & personal care applications is expected to register the fastest growth to 2024

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global zinc oxide market size is projected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2019 to USD 5.7 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2019 and 2024. Growing demand from the rubber industry and the non-availability of substitutes that can replace ZnO in various applications, is driving the market growth.

The key players in the zinc oxide market are US Zinc (US), Zochem (US), EverZinc (Belgium), ZM Silesia (Poland), Akrochem (South Africa), Rubamin (India), Pan-Continental Chemical (Taiwan), J.G. Chemicals (India), Upper India (India), and Suraj Udyog (India). These players have adopted the strategy of acquisition to enhance their product offerings and geographic presence.

US Zinc (US) adopted acquisition as its key strategy to expand its geographic presence in the global zinc oxide market. In January 2019, Aterian Investment Partners acquired US Zinc from Votorantim Group as a part of an international carve-out transaction. This step was taken to increase the opportunity to capture the market in both the local and international markets.

EverZinc (Belgium) undertook the strategy of acquisition to increase its product offering. In January 2019, the company announced that it had acquired G.H. Chemicals (GHC), a Canadian manufacturer, and exporter of ZnO. This strategy will is expected to help the company to expand its product portfolio and market using GHC’s high-class facilities.

