Coconut Oil Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2017-2022

A recent publication by Fact.MR titled “Coconut Oil Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” elaborates on the oscillating landscape of the global coconut oil market. The coconut oil market has been witnessing rapid adoption across multiple industries such as foodservice, food processor, and personal care, backed by consistent reinforcement of benefits associated with its use. The dynamics of coconut oil market is anticipated to be continuously driven by various use cases, ranging from use in cosmeceuticals to inclusion in food products. These insights are extracted from new research study on coconut oil market by Fact.MR. As per the study, the demand for coconut oil is foreseen to proliferate at a value CAGR of 3.9% during the period of forecast, 2017-2022. Rising demand for coconut oil is poised to translate into significant market value worth US$ 3,141 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

Key players:-

The competitive landscape in the coconut oil market report features key players operating in the industry. The key players of coconut oil market have been featured based on their revenue shares, key differential strategies, and several other factors.

The report features key players operating in the coconut oil market such as

Adani Wilmar

Ruchi Soya Industries

Associated British Foods

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

