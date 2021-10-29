Pelcoat formulations launches DIRECTLY COMPRESSIBLE (DC) GRANULES

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Pelcoat formulations, a leading manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug delivery systems for the growing health care industry, announces the launch of DIRECTLY COMPRESSIBLE (DC) GRANULES. The product is a capsule-shaped tablet that can be compressed with a mortar and pestle to form a powder, which can then be easily swallowed or dissolved in water. The DC granules are an innovative way to deliver drugs that are poorly soluble in water, such as antibiotics and antihistamines.

For more details visit: http://www.pelcoat.com/directly-compressible-granules.html

