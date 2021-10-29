Centurion Guards Offers Complete Line Of Security Services

London, UK, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Everyone has different security needs. Offering a complete line of security services, Centurion Guards can meet them while guaranteeing a high level of professionalism. Considered one of the best agencies in this field, they pride themselves on their well-experienced and expertly trained security guards London.

Bespoke Security Solutions

For clients looking for top-level security service, Centurion Guards assures high-quality bespoke security solutions. While they specialise in emergency cover (they can deploy guards during urgent scenarios and give clients 24/7 security service), they can also accommodate other big and small demands. Here are the types of security personnel they offer:

Close protection officers. Also referred to as body guards London, they are considered the highest level of security professionals in the field. Professional, versatile, and quick to respond, they’re tapped to protect very important persons — ranging from royalties and heads of state to celebrities and Chief Executive Officers. To satisfy discerning clients, Centurion handpicks who they deploy to specific close-protection requests.

Security guards. Centurion’s security guards have a deep sense of awareness about their surroundings. They can be deployed to man reception areas or to patrol an event’s premises.

Mobile patrols. If clients need to have their premises checked several times a day, hiring Centurion’s mobile patrols will bring the most benefit. They’re consistently committed to their work and adept at following any particular instruction.

Guard dogs. An additional layer of security, guard dogs are massive deterrents to criminals. Their heightened sense of smell and hearing enables them to detect something that human security guards can’t or are slow to recognise.

Premium Service Packages

As strong as their name sounds, Centurion Guards has the capacity to deliver the aforementioned bespoke security solutions to the highest industry standard.

“I set up Centurion Guards to offer executive levels of security to the most successful people across London, UK, and EU,” stated Director Ray Mason.

Mason himself is a proven security professional, with experience spanning three decades. He and his team of security guards, body guards London, and ex-military and Special Forces provide different levels of cover, all bearing the agency’s signature premium service.

For their silver package, clients will get guards with at least five years of experience. For their gold package, the guards who will be deployed have at least seven years of experience; nine years for platinum package guards.

Across all packages, the guards have been trained on unarmed combat and first-aid. If clients want a higher level of security, their gold package provides security personnel who are counterintelligence trained. Platinum package guards are also trained with that, but their edge is their knowledge in working in hostile environments. Under this option, clients can also benefit from being protected by former members of the Special Forces.

Guard Your Security Better

Centurion Guards is the agency you can completely rely on. Their array of services covers the security demands of a wide range of clients. As they’ve been offering these services for years now, they have adequate experience to ensure your and your loved ones’ safety, whatever situation you may be in.

To learn more about why you should choose their security guards London, visit https://centurionguards.co.uk. You may also contact them at 0844 499 0607 or info@centurionguards.co.uk.