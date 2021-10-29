Innovative Concrete Solutions Celebrates Seven Years of Their Five-Step Stain and Seal Process

Folsom, CA, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Innovative Concrete Solutions is pleased to announce they have used their five-step concrete stain and seal system process for seven years. This innovative process ensures the best results for every resurfacing project they complete.

At Innovative Concrete Solutions, they use an innovative stain and seal overlay process that uses an acrylic film-forming stain system. This system includes a two-component moisture primer, which is one of the leading causes of coating failures due to groundwater entering the porous concrete. The company then applies a solid stain coat to cover imperfections and create a uniform surface. After the stain coating, they add color to the concrete and finish the project with two seal coats to ensure longevity and durability. Finally, they add a gritty slip-resistant finish to make the concrete as safe as possible .

Innovative Concrete Solutions has exclusively provided staining and sealing solutions for the past 12 years. For the last seven years, they have implemented their five-step stain and seal process to give their customers a better quality of service, restoring concrete surfaces, no matter their age or previous damage.

Anyone interested in learning about the five-step stain and seal system process can find out more by visiting the Innovative Concrete Solutions website or by calling 916-276-0293.

About Innovative Concrete Solutions: Innovative Concrete Solutions is a concrete refinishing company and contractor providing an innovative five-step stain and seal system process. Their team works hard to ensure concrete looks fantastic and is durable and safe. Customers can choose from unlimited colors to get the finish they want for their concrete driveways, patios, pool areas or any outdoor area.

Company name : Innovative Concrete Solutions

Name of the submitter: Jason Olinger

Designation: Owner

Contact No of the submitter: (916) 276-0293

Email ID: Jason02012@gmail.com

Address : 796 Travis Street, Folsom, CA, 95630

Website : https://www.sacramentoconcretesolutions.com/