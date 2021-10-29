Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market Key Opportunities and Growth Prospects, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market size is expected to value at USD 81.05 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing demand from manufacturing sector for production of semiconductors, flat panel displays, and photolithographic printing. In addition, declining cost of electronic equipment and improved standards of living across the globe are expected to fuel the market growth of electronic materials and chemicals over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Bayer Ag

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland Inc.

BASF Electronic Chemicals

Air Liquide Holdings Inc.

AZ Electronic Materials Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Linde Group

Growth Drivers:

Massive demand for semiconductors materials in manufacturing of mobile phones, electronic chips and integrated circuits is anticipated to foster market growth in the upcoming years. Globally, the electronic materials and chemicals industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Substantial growth in electrical & electronics sector coupled with increase in industrial production are anticipated to fuel the growth of electronic materials & chemicals market over the forecast period. Rapid pace of macroeconomic cycles is a key for market expansion in the last decade.

Product Outlook:

Solid

Liquid

Gaseous

End-Use Outlook:

Semiconductors & Integrated Circuits

Printed Circuit Boards

Application Outlook:

Silicon wafers

PCB Laminates

Specialty gases

Wet chemicals and solvents

Photoresists

The PCB laminates is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the market of electronic materials and chemicals with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of the PCB laminates segment is attributed to the increasing adoption for manufacturing of various electronic products such as amplifier and LEDs. The photoresist segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the growing importance towards patterned coating.

Regional Insights:

The electronic materials and chemicals industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in semiconductor industry, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the electronic materials & chemicals market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid industrialization, growing manufacturing sector, increasing disposable income, trade liberalization policies, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

