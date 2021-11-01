Key Strategy Adopted by Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Industry Leading Players

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The anti-graffiti coatings market report covers both anti-graffiti coatings and anti-graffiti films market. The combined market size of anti-graffiti coatings & films is projected to grow from USD 72 million in 2018 to USD 87millionby 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period. Anti-graffiticoatings and films are specialty protective coatings and films that are used to resist the damage caused to the substrates by graffiti vandalism. The increasing demand for protective systems that offer protection against graffiti or vandalism from the residential and commercial construction industries and growth in the construction industryare major factorsdriving the anti-graffiti coatings & films market.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149500873

The key players in the anti-graffiti coatings & films market are The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), DuluxGroup (Australia), Axalta Coating Systems (US), Teknos Group (Finland), Merck Group (Germany), Rainguard (US), Wacker Chemie (Germany), 3M (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Opalux (UK), Graffiti Shield (US), Hydron Protective Coatings (UK), and SEI Industrial Chemicals (US). These players adopted the strategies of expansion, acquisition, and new product development,between 2015and 2018, which helped the companies increase their geographic presence and product offerings.

Axalta Coating Systems used expansion as its key strategy to increase its geographic presence and strengthen its business. In November 2018, Axalta opened a new regional office and refinish training center in Chengdu, China. This center serves customers of West China by providing them access to various advanced coating technologies and value-added services. In the same year, the company opened the world’s largest R&D center in Navy Yard, Philadelphia, US. This center has specialty labs and office space and will serve as a hub for the company’s global research, product development, and technology initiatives.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149500873

Avery Dennison Corporation used acquisition as its strategy to increase its footprint. In March 2017, the company completed the acquisition of Hanita Coatings (Israel), a pressure-sensitive materials manufacturer of specialty films and laminates headquartered in Northern Israel. This acquisition increased the company’s anti-graffiti films business and developed a presence in Israel.

Wacker Chemie adopted the strategy of new product development to strengthen its anti-graffiti coatings business. In March 2017, the company launched its new anti-graffiti concentrate SILRES BS 710 at the European Coatings Show. SILRES BS 710 forms a protective film that is long lasting, elastic, and easy to clean.