New Product Launch, and Partnership Strategies to Enhance their Position in the Vacuum Evaporators Market

The vacuum evaporators market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2024. Implementation of stringent environmental regulations, water scarcity across the globe, and increasing adoption of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems are key factors driving the vacuum evaporators market.

Veolia Water Technologies (France), Condorchem Envitech (Spain), Eco-Techno S.r.l. (Italy), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), GEA Group AG (Germany), H2O GmbH (Germany), De Dietrich Process Systems (France), Sanshin Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lenntech (Netherlands), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Bucher Unipektin (Switzerland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX Flow Inc. (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Samsco Corporation (US), Praj Industries Limited (India), Encon Evaporators (US), S.A.I.T.A. Srl (Italy), and KMU LOFT Cleanwater GmbH (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the vacuum evaporators market. These players have adopted the agreement, new product launch, and partnership strategies to enhance their position in the market.

In line with the rising demand for vacuum evaporators, in February 2019, H2O GmbH launched its new wastewater treatment system named VACUDEST XS Clearcat. The Clearcat module enables crystal clear, virtually oil-free distillate and satisfies strict requirements through its high COD reduction. The system is available in two different sizes. The XS 200 Clearcat is the smallest system in the series and is ideal for up to 200 cubic meters of liquid discharge per year, whereas the XS 300 Clearcat treats 300 cubic meters of wastewater per year.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (SUEZ) and Rosneft signed a strategic cooperation agreement in May 2018 to improve water and waste programs across Rosneft sites. SUEZ will provide technologies and solutions with pilot testing as needed. Areas of focus include wastewater pre-treatment, biological wastewater treatment, desalination for reuse, water purification by evaporation, and various treatment programs for cooling water systems. Additionally, SUEZ will expand its existing technical advisory services currently deployed at one of Rosneft’s sites to other sites owned and operated by Rosneft.

