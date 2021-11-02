ANNOUNCING CONSUMER STAPLES EXCHANGE LAUNCH

Austin, TX, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Consumer Staples Exchange PS (“CSX”), a Blockchain Ecosystem Exchange sector, announced today that it is deploying its big data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology shared services platform for decentralized exchanges and marketplaces. As a member of the Blockchain Ecosystem Exchange system, its single goal is leveraging the power of blockchain e-commerce to democratize the data behind human identity.

“The mission of the Consumer Staples Exchange is to horizontally and vertically unite food, staples, retailing, beverage, tobacco, household, and personal products on its blockchain-powered shared services technology in order to DEMOCRATIZE the Consumer Staples buying experience for the HUMAN IDENTITY,” said Eraj Akhtar, Chief Futures Officer for CrowdPoint Technologies. “Our Futures team has a singular focus on leveraging the power of the blockchain to drive e-commerce more efficiently first. Then we can move to use a solid supply chain optimization approach to improve customer service, eventually removing bloat in the business ecosystem.”

The company has been working in stealth for the past year, integrating into a common schema of 11 market sectors, providing consumers an easy way to navigate through its Blockchain Ecosystem Exchange. Its shared services include an integrated suite of proprietary nextgen blockchain, big data, and artificial intelligence technologies. The shared services also include technologies that help small and medium-sized companies grow and compete like large enterprises. The company has deployed its web-based communication service that comes prepopulated with millions of ideal customer profiles. This feat is possible through a big data customer resource manager. Also included is a website builder that provides web hosting and design services. Users can quickly build their site while integrating directly into nextgen blockchain technology. The company is currently in negotiations with several sizable Consumer Staple resource providers and anticipates making an announcement in the coming days.

The Consumer Staples Exchange is passionate about the success blockchain technology will have on this sector. CSX focuses on delivering a solid public-private blockchain-powered assembly of marketplaces that focus on more efficient e-commerce.

For more information, you can visit the following links:

https://consumerstaples.exchange/?afmc=Dzy3nDjWsGXGKGCMpDSKc

https://blockchainecosystem.exchange/?afmc=Dzy3nDjWsGXGKGCMpDSKc

This presentation may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, market size and growth opportunities, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, plans for future operations, competitive position, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relations to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “guidance”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “should”, “believe”, “hope”, “target”, “project”, “plan”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “might”, “could”, “intend”, “shall”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can locate those reports on our investor relations website (investors.crowdpointtech.com) or on the SEC website (www.sec.gov). If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Contact:

Eraj Akhtar

Blockchain Ecosystem Exchange

hello@crowdpointtech.com

+1 (844) 972-1777