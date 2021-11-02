DelphianLogic Wins Five Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — DelphianLogic, a leader in innovative Learning Solutions & Services, has won five coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM awards for excellence across four categories — in their debut at the 2021 chapter of the 28-year old award program. DelphianLogic won their five awards in four categories —Best Advance in Custom Content, Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation, Best Use of Games or Simulations in Learning, and Best Results of a Learning Program.

DelphianLogic’s win was announced by Brandon Hall on 20th August 2021. The winning entries, along with other award winners this year, are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php

Given below is a snapshot of DelphianLogic’s winning entries:

One Gold award

Best Advance in Custom Content: Gold with UNITAR: The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR)’s Green Fiscal Policy (GFP) and Green Economy and Trade (GET) assist mid-level civil servants around the globe to identify, assess and develop policies to optimize government spending and revenue generation and to promote sustainable trade and green economy principles. Developed by DelphianLogic Technologies using Articulate Rise, these modules are visually rich, driven through conversations and decision-making, and encourage participation from learners.

Two Silver Awards

Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation with Zurich Insurance: Globuz 2.0 is a Knowledge Harvesting and Management repository and an enterprise performance support system for all members of Zurich Insurance’s Underwriting team across the world. It is custom-built by DelphianLogic Technologies on a SharePoint Online back-end.

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning with F. Hoffman-La Roche: The Rotkreuz Molecular Mission – The Onboarding Game is a game-based learning module developed as part of Roche Molecular Diagnostics’ (RMD) new joiner onboarding program. Developed as an online quest played on a digital board, this game-based module is one of the most popular components of the RMD onboarding program.

Two Bronze Awards

Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation with F. Hoffman-La Roche: F. Hoffman-La Roche AG’s “An Apple a Day” platform addresses the need to provide the learners with both learning and performance support that they will consume and utilize on a daily basis to deep dive into subjects of interest. It acts both as a Just-in-time learning aggregator as well as an Enterprise Performance Support System and is arguably a prototype for the organization in testing future learning strategies for new-age learners.

Best Results of a Learning Program with Zurich Insurance: As a worldwide learning transformation initiative, Zurich Insurance’s International Programs (IPZ) team identified a catalog of over 40 existing eLearning modules, classroom training materials, guides, and job aids that they wanted to digitize and redesign on priority as complex curricula comprising microlearning blocks. The aim was to drive up the rate of certifications and learner engagement, and the IPZ Learning Academy transformation program designed with DelphianLogic Technologies was a key strategic initiative undertaken to meet this goal.

Reacting to the news, Saurabh Ganguli – Founder & CEO of DelphianLogic said: “We are thrilled to be not only awarded but equally voted for by our happy clients. This significant recognition is a testament to continuous efforts in providing innovative learning solutions that drive business results. I’m really proud of this one and want to congratulate the entire DelphianLogic team for their hard work and commitment to deliver excellence to our clients”.

“Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. “The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees, and customers.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

“We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM’s impact on the business is what sets our awards apart.”

About DelphianLogic

With a legacy of long-standing clients, from high growth to leading Fortune/Global 500 companies, more than 1200 success stories, and a team of passionate learning specialists, DelphianLogic is one of the foremost providers of Learning Solutions and Services.

Our comprehensive offerings cover the entire learning life cycle and include services and solutions for custom-crafted learning content, learning products & frameworks, and bespoke tools and applications that help unlock people’s potential in diverse business functions and their unique learning and performance needs.

Learn more about DelphianLogic: https://delphianlogic.com/

Contact Us: https://delphianlogic.com/contact-us/

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest-running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.