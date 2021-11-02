Carvedilol – A Non-Selective Alpha or Beta-Agonist

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Carvedilol is a non-selective alpha or beta-agonist that’s used to treat mild to severe congestive heart failure. It’s also sold under a variety of brand names as a generic medication. With its controlled release, this drug is designed so that it can be taken once a day and will provide you with the benefits for the entire day. In addition, it’s been clinically demonstrated to reduce hospitalizations from worsening heart failure symptoms.

