50% Off DearMob Halloween Treats: Dress up iPhone 13 with Best iPhone Manager for Backup and Transfer

Chengdu, China, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — DearMob Team brings the greatest software coupon in this holiday season to help shoppers get into the Halloween spirit and dress up their new iPhone 13 and old models. Its flagship product DearMob iPhone Manager has been updated to work as the best iTunes alternative on Windows 11 and macOS Monterey.

“To give iPhone owners peace of mind during the holiday season, we updated DearMob iPhone Manager to be fully compatible with new iPhone devices,” said Angie Tane, DearMob’s Marketing Manager. “Everyone can use this best iTunes alternative to backup photos and other types of data. Its selective transfer feature also adds to its versatility.”

Redeem Now: Save 50% off on DearMob with Coupon “HALLOWEEN”

The grand bargain begins now and ends on November 5, 2021. Users can take advantage of an unprecedented half-price discount on all types of licenses, with full features starting at just $29.95.

Transferring and Managing Halloween Photos, Wallpapers, Horror Movies, and Home Videos

Aside from carving pumpkins and making candy, it’s a good idea to manage media files that are about to increase massively during the festive period, import scary movies, and add a festive touch to iPhone and iPad with Halloween iOS aesthetic icons and wallpapers.

DearMob iPhone Manager allows for the flexible transfer of movies, photos, video recordings, and other file types. It uses a true three-way transfer solution: from iPhone to PC, PC to iPhone, and iPhone to another iPhone or iPad. There are no data-erasure risks.

Take Advantage of Eye-Catching Features on iOS 15.1 and Later Versions

DearMob iPhone Manager adds timely support for all the nice features and addresses storage issues to relieve iPhone owners as photography and videography took center stage with the iPhone 13 lineup.

DearMob’s built-in Photo Manager allows users to quickly identify ProRes videos and ProRaw photos that take up a lot of storage space on their iPhone and export them at full quality, with the option to group by date and get organized.

Backup and Restore iPhone in a single click for easy data migration.

DearMob iPhone Manager provides a variety of backup options, including: 1. Completely backup your iPhone and prepare it for a restore or iPhone data migration. 2. Backup iPhone selectively, which is useful for making a copy of desired data types such as Photos, App data, game records, ringtones, contacts, and more.

It uses the incremental backup algorithm, which ensures that a full backup is completed in record time. Even better, unlike iTunes, DearMob iPhone Manager allows users to specify a backup location to any local drive, rather than the system Drive.

DearMob iPhone Manager Highlighted Features

Backup and restore iDevices without using iTunes.

Photo transfer speed: 100 4K images in 8 seconds at 1:1 quality.

Transfer and manage contacts, game data, SMS, music, and so on.

Make your own ringtones, convert HEIC to JPG, and keep EXIF data.