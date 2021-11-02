Best Places to visit in Winter in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Dubai has a tropical desert environment thanks to its location in the Northern Desert Belt. Summers are scorching hot and oppressively humid. As a result, the best time to visit Dubai is from December to March. In Dubai, this is the winter season.

It’s also the busiest travel season. The month of December is the best time to visit Dubai because the weather is beautiful and ideal for sightseeing and outdoor activities. In December, the temperature in Dubai fluctuates from 26°C to 14°C. If you want to have a fantastic vacation, go to Dubai in the winter.

While you’re out exploring Dubai, here are some of the greatest spots to visit in Dubai during the winter that you should not miss out on:

1. Burj Khalifa:

This mega tall skyscraper, with a height of 2,722 feet, is the world’s tallest structure. A visit to Dubai would be completed without a stop at this man-made engineering marvel. Its observation deck offers magnificent bird’s-eye views of the city, with powdery desert on one side and an ultramarine ocean on the other, making it an excellent choice for Dubai winter vacations.

2. Palm Jumeirah:

Palm Jumeirah is the smallest of Dubai’s three planned islands, with a tree-shaped artificial archipelago. Ornate hotels, luxurious residential towers, and upmarket restaurants characterise this island.

Add a trip to Palm Jumeirah to your itinerary for a variety of outdoor activities and a breathtaking sunset vista. Also, take a look at the island’s colourful nightlife, when beach clubs with spas and infinity pools transform into raucous nightclubs with active DJ nights. During the winter, it is one of the most spectacular spots to visit in Dubai.

3. Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House:

Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House is a historic structure that originally served as the residence of Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, the former ruler of Dubai. This structure now contains the well-known Dubai Museum of Historical Photographs and Documents, which gives visitors a glimpse into Dubai’s past. One of the nicest spots to visit in Dubai in December is this epitome of Arabic architecture.

4. Jumeirah Mosque:

The Jumeirah Mosque is another fantastic attraction to see while in Dubai in December. It is the most photographed mosque in Dubai, especially in January, and it is also the only mosque in Dubai that accepts non-muslim visitors. Its “Open doors. Open minds” programme invites visitors to learn about the inhabitants of Dubai’s cultural and religious values. It is, without a doubt, one of the nicest spots to visit in Dubai during the winter.

5. Dubai Creek:

This natural saltwater creek is also one of Dubai’s most fascinating spots to visit in December.

Dubai Creek runs through the city’s centre, dividing it into two halves: Bur Dubai to the south and Deira to the north. Travellers can take a boat or an abra trip through this glittering creek with their family, friends, or companions to get from one area of the city to the other.

6. Dubai Frame:

If you’re seeking locations to visit in Dubai during the winter, the Dubai Frame is a must-see. It is one of the most beautiful places to take photographs. The Dubai Frame is in the Hall of Fame. The massive frame showcases Dubai’s stunning scenery. It is also completely free to visit. There is no better place to purchase a souvenir of your journey than here.

7. Dubai Mall:

In the winter, Dubai Mall is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Dubai and a one-stop entertainment destination. The mall also serves as an entrance to the Burj Khalifa. So, make sure you don’t miss the mall at all. There is an ice rink and game zones, as well as an ice rink where you may go skiing. The mall hosts live music events on a regular basis to keep customers amused. There are a plethora of shopping and dining opportunities which makes it one of Dubai’s most exciting winter destinations.