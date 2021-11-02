Healthcare Integration Market Size, Share, Trends – Industry Report 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research Healthcare Integration Market is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The market for healthcare IT integration solutions is primarily driven by the increasing need for integration as a result of the rising healthcare costs and the growing volume of data generated in healthcare systems. The need to improve patient safety and favourable government and private support for HCIT will also contribute to market growth in the coming years.

The healthcare IT integration products market is segmented into interface/integration engines, medical device integration software, media integration solutions, and other integration tools. In 2018, interface/integration engines accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT integration products market. Growth in the interface/integration engines market can be attributed to the increasing need for information exchange within healthcare service provider facilities or with other affiliated organizations.

Based on end user, the healthcare IT integration solutions market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories, clinics, diagnostic imaging canters, and other end users (telehealth services, pharmacies, nursing homes, and long-term care centres). In 2018, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT integration solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high purchasing power of hospitals to buy advanced healthcare IT integration solutions and the increasing focus on offering high-quality patient care using HCIT solutions.

The healthcare IT integration solutions market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT integration solutions market. The high adoption of healthcare IT technologies, initiatives undertaken by the US Federal government towards improving patient care and reducing healthcare costs, and the growing need for the optimization of healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the healthcare IT integration solutions market in this region.

