Aqua Gym Equipment Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Aqua Gym Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The value of the global aqua gym equipment market is expected to reach USD 722.3 million, by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.01% over the forecast period. Increasing focus on physical appearance and overall well-being are driving the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Aqua Gym Equipment Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-aqua-gym-equipment-market/request-sample

Hectic work hours and changing lifestyles have given birth to various health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity among others. Aqua gym helps individuals against these health problems and thereby it is gaining traction among health-conscious people. Water exercises offer resistances and serve multiple body parts. In addition, water reduces the chances of injuries by making individuals feel light in weight, which in turn makes it a popular choice among the elderly population. Further, this exercise also helps in alleviating hip and knee joint problems among the geriatric population.

Strength training is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period. The growing popularity of aqua gym is attributed to its ability to provide strength quickly. Regular practice of water exercise is known to provide improved agility, flexibility and strength. Further, it is one of the most effective exercises for weight loss. All these aforementioned reasons collectively drive the market.

North America held the largest market share in 2018 with over 40%. Increasing health consciousness among people and increasing obesity are primarily driving the market. High demand from the United States is attributing to the growth of this region. There has been a significant rise in sales of water cycling and floating mats in this region owing to high demand. According to AQUASTUDIO, a New York-based company, aqua cycling is an effective way of losing weight as it is capable of burning over 600 calories in an hour.

The key players in the aqua gym equipment market are PlayCore, Inc., Hydro Fit Inc., Be Aqua Pte Ltd., AquaJogger and TEXAS REC among others. Owing to the presence of various players, the market is quite competitive in nature. Key players are focusing on innovative product launch and new marketing strategies to boost their sales. For instance, VACUACTIVUS, a weight loss product manufacturer has introduced multiple types of equipment to garner a larger customer base.

Aqua Gym Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Cardiovascular equipment

Strength training equipment

Others

Aqua Gym Equipment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Department Stores and Supermarkets

Specialty Store

Online

Others

Access Aqua Gym Equipment Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-aqua-gym-equipment-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Strength training equipment is expected to grow with the CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period.

Cardiovascular equipment accounted for the largest share and held 60.45% of the market in 2018.

North America held the largest market share largely because of increasing demand for aqua equipment from the United States.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a significant rate owing to increasing health consciousness and rising consumers’ purchasing power.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com