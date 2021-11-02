5G Chipset Market Latest Trends, and Forecasts To 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 02 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “5G chipset Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the 5G chipset Industry. Latest report on the global 5G chipset market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The global 5G chipset market size is projected to reach USD 40.4 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. Rapidly growing demand for low latency and ultra-reliable data networks to offer seamless connectivity is expected to augment the market growth in the next few years. 5G chipset is becoming an important component in telecommunication equipment. 5G chipset is widely found in base stations, routers, laptops, smartphones, and modem. This module is also installed in automated vehicles to enhance Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) connectivity.

The rising popularity of 5G-enabled tablets/smartphones is a key factor to boost the market growth. Therefore, smartphone manufacturers are extensively investing in vertical integration to fulfill the rising demand for 5G-enabled smartphones and to augment their revenues. For example, in 2019, Intel Corporation’s smartphone modem business portfolio is acquired by Apple, Inc. for USD 1billion. This acquisition is emphasizing on development of 5G chipset modules for the new launch of 5G-enabled iPhone by Apple Inc.

5G chipset modules also play a vital role in smart city projects to provide seamless connectivity for smart streetlights, smart grids, and other automated devices. This component are also expected to be an integral part of the manufacturing industry by offering high reliability and low-latency data network for several critical applications like remote process control and monitoring. In addition, increasing deployment of this chipset in the manufacturing industry willoffer robust Machine to Machine (M2M) connectivity are projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Due to rapid spreading of COVID-19, prominent economies including Japan, U.S., and China have shut down their industrial operation and business temporarily. Hence, this scenario has hampered the 5G chipset sale and production. Moreover, in European countries, the governments are facing some challenges in developing 5G commercialization process to deliver advanced data bandwidth. For example, France has postponed its 5G auction process due to this outbreak of COVID-19 in this country. However, several market players are still striving to expand their business by collaborating with other industry players

Moreover, growing concern about data security exchanged over the 5G network is expected to hamper the 5G chipset market growth. Governments from various countries such as Germany, U.K, and U.S. are highly concerned regarding privacy issues and information security. Hence, they have enrolled strict regulations and policies to ensure data security exchanged over 5G networks.

Some of the companies for 5G Chipset market are:

Intel Corporation; Qualcomm Incorporated; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; MediaTek Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Unisoc Communications, Inc.; Qorvo, Inc.; Xilinx Inc; and Infineon Technologies AG

