Bow Spring Casing Centralizers Market is Anticipated to be Valued at More than US$ 675.0 Million by 2031 End

The casing centralizers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 462.3 million in 2020 and add value worth US$ 215.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Demand for casing centralizers remains driven by the discoveries of new oil & gas fields across the globe.

With an increase in the production of shale gas in countries such as China, Canada, Argentina and the US, sales of casing centralizers are expected to experience a substantial rise through 2030. As per the World Oil estimates in 2018, the drilling activities outside the U.S. is forecast to increase by 4.6% to 43,456 wells, led by significant improvements in Russia, China, Australia and parts of Africa.

However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, several companies have temporarily abandoned discoveries of new oil & gas fields, aligning with social distancing requirements and stay at home orders. A halt in operation of several end-use industries along with closures of production facilities and supply chains disruptions has creating a logistical havoc in the casing centralizers market. As the pandemic fades with significant containment measures and resumption of factories in the most affected countries such as China, the casing centralizers market is expected to rebound by the second half of the forecast period and create significant opportunities for manufacturers.

Key Takeaways of Casing Centralizers Market Study

The global casing centralizers market is expected to grow at a volume CAGR of 3.7% and expand 1.4X through 2030.

Bow spring casing centralizers will continue to hold maximum share of the total market value and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 93.5 million during the forecast period.

Onshore application of casing centralizers is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.8%, however, lose 110 BPS from its market share through 2030.

Steel remains the material of choice and accounts for nearly three-fifth of the overall casing centralizers market value.

North America will remain at the forefront, accounting for more than 45% share of the global market value, owing to rapid exploration of unconventional resources.

“The adoption of casing centralizers is expected to be on a significant rise, with an estimated increase in the greenfield and brownfield projects in the upstream. However, postponement and cancellation of these projects and delays in investment in oil & gas exploration, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will hinder the casing centralizers market growth in the first half of the forecast period,” concludes the Fact.MR analyst.

Manufacturers Focus on Business Expansion through M&A Activities

The global casing centralizers market is highly competitive in nature. Key players are focusing on expanding their business operations through acquisitions. For instance,

In January 2018, Madison Industries completed its acquisition of Centek Group. The acquisition was aimed at producing highest quality products and delivering outstanding customer service

In November 2017, Maxwell Oil Tools completed its acquisition of the composites manufacturing and supply division of Innovex Downhole Solution

Key Segments of the Casing Centralizers Market

The Fact.MR’s study on the casing centralizers market offers information divided into three key segments-product, application, and materials across five regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Bow Spring Casing Centralizers

Rigid Blade Casing Centralizers

Semi-Rigid Casing Centralizers

Inter-Casing Centralizers Sub

Application

Onshore

Offshore

Materials

Steel

Aluminium

Zinc

Polymer

Resin

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

