Automotive Fog Light Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Fog Light to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Fog Light.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Fog Light market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Fog Light, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Fog Light Market.

Competitive Landscape

General Electric Company

Valeo SA

OSRAM Light AG

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Warn Industries Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Phoenix Lamps Limited

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

are some of the key companies in the automotive fog light market.

Companies operating in the automotive fog light market, such as Philips and OSRAM, are vying to introduce new add-ons in their existing offerings such as integrated lenses for fog-light distribution, LED fog lights with plug-and-play features, and so on.

These product developments add great value to the existing offerings of the automotive fog light market, thereby invigorating the growth of the automotive fog light market.

According to a latest report by Fact.MR, the global automotive fog lights market is estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 2,130.2 Mn in 2017. The market is projected to register steady CAGR, to surpass US$ 2,500 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Fog lights, usually placed at front bottom side of automobiles, offer clear view for drivers to avoid accidents caused by reduced visibility while driving in dense fog or heavy rains. Commercially available in 3 colors – white, blue and yellow, demand for fog lights is increasing on the back of surging production of automobiles globally. Increasing awareness about fog light solutions, soaring developments and technological advancements have sustained growth of the global automotive fog light market.

6 Estimations from the Global Automotive Fog Lights Market

White fog lights will continue to remain sough-after in the market, with sales anticipated to exhibit the fastest expansion through 2022. This is mainly attributed to reduction in glares by white fog lights, which in turn enables drivers in better viewing the obstacles on roads. Blue fog lights will remain the second largest color emission type segment, with revenues estimated to account for more than one-fourth market share in 2017. Based on positioning type, front fog lights are expected to remain preferred in the market during the forecast period. Sales of front fog lights will surpass US$ 2,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. However, adoption of rear fog light are expected to be comparatively lower than front fog lights, with sales poised to register a steady expansion through 2022. Rear fog light sales are estimated to witness a decline in market share between 2017 and 2022. Aftermarket will continue to be the largest sales channel in the global automotive fog light market, with sales expected to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Working span of fog lights being limited to few thousand hours, aftermarket tends to be the target for growth opportunity. Fog light sales in OEM are anticipated to exhibit relatively lower CAGR through 2022 than aftermarket. By technology, LED fog lights are expected to remain sought-after in the market. LED fog light sales are expected to account for nearly US$ 1,800 Mn by 2022-end. Revenue from LED fog lights is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017. In terms of sales, halogen fog lights are anticipated to register the lowest CAGR through 2022. In addition, high intensity discharge (HID) are estimated to remain the second largest adopted technology for automotive fog lights in the market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to be dominant in the global automotive fog lights market, with sales expanding at the highest CAGR through 2022. North America is expected to remain the second largest market for automotive fog lights. However, demand for automotive fog lights in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to be sluggish throughout the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Fog Light Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Fog Light, Sales and Demand of Automotive Fog Light, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



