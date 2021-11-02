Top 10 Tours and Luxury Travel Packages in Kenya by Cruzeiro Safaris Relaunched

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Many travelers come to Africa in search of the “big five”: buffalo, lions, leopards, elephants and rhinoceroses. The chance to get close to these animals in their natural habitats is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but your trip to the Africa is anything but a trip to the zoo. Safaris can be physically taxing and strenuous, and you may not see all the animals you expected. Since most safari destinations are in developing sub-Saharan nations, travelers must take certain safety and health precautions. If you’re planning a flying safari (or just dreaming about it), be as prepared as possible. Get some good guidebooks, talk to friends who’ve been to Africa and research, research, research. We’ve outlined some important safari basics, from choosing a destination to getting vaccinated, to help you start planning a successful African adventure such as short trip to the Nairobi National Park which can be booked online, select the tour options that most suit your preference. Moreover, one can select tour suitable to ones timings.

Our safaris in Kenya range from 1 to 17 days with the most popular being safari ndovu ‘elephant’ 6 days for people who have short time and want to see more you may arrive on early morning flights and leave on late evening flights in this way you will not incur hotel accommodation costs.

Business travelers time is very valuable a selection of flying packages to the Masai Mara National Reserve are offered or the Nairobi city tours for travelers staying in Nairobi and Mombasa City Tours for travelers staying in Mombasa and Malindi. The most popular governors camp in the Masai Mara offers the most serene location and unique authentic African style.

Groups travel or single travelers can always join for September, October, November and December for the 6 day safari to treetops in the Aberdares, Lake Nakuru National park and Masai Mara National Park.

MICE in Kenya is growing rapidly with new hotels coming up and more innovative theme being realized in the world. Kenya has the capacity to hold meeting of upto 12,000 people – but while we wait for that number to be realized, we are ready to accept the numbers that you have. Let cruzeiro-safaris.com handle the logistics for you which includes; airfares, airport reception and transfers to hotels, hotel accommodation, pre and post meeting safaris and excursions. Zanzibar Tours and Excursions, Mombasa Tours And Excursions

The rising numbers of visitors who travel to Kenya are one way or the other enticed to make a tour around #Nairobi or the surroundings. With #Cruzeiro-Safaris Online stores one can book easily the #tours they would want on a particular day: use faster emails: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

LIST OF #DAYTOURS and LUXURY TRAVEL PACKAGES

1. Nairobi City Tour

2. Karen Blixen and Giraffe Center Tour

3. Nairobi National Park Tour half Day

Nairobi National Park tour half day with safari vans

Nairobi National Park Tour half day with 4×4 wheel Drives

Nairobi National Park Tour Afternoon with safari vans

Nairobi National Park Tour and Giraffe Center in 4×4 wheel Drives

Nairobi National Park Tour, Giraffe Center, Lunch at carnivore and Karen Blixen Musuem

4. Bomas of Kenya Tour afternoon show

5. Lake Nakuru National Park Tour Full Day

6. Safari Cat show and Dinner

7. Carnivore Dinner Experience

8. Amboseli National Park Tour Full Day

9. Lake Naivasha and Crescent Island Tour

10. #Masai Mara Safari 2 nights and 3days USD770 per person in a mid range lodge minimum 2 people and USD660 for low budget lodge minimum 2 people; Are you a #group of 6 people we can give you a discounted rate of USD450 per person sharing for low budget lodges.

11. #Amboseli, #Lake Nakuru and Maasai #Mara safari for 5 nights/ 6 days Alternative in 4×4 wheel drives

12. Photographic Luxury Travel Safari for 7 Days in Masai Mara National Reserve

13. #Aberdres Safari in #Nyeri county for 1 night/2days USD 336 per person minimum 2 people.

14. #Golf, #Beach and #Bush Safari for 15 days in Kenya ONLY…

15. All #4wdrive safari for 10 days Samburu / #Bogoria / Nakuru / Maasai Mara

16. #Luxury #lodges safari for #single #travelers for 7 to Amboseli, Samburu and Maasai Mara

17. Kenya Safari Travel Package from Nairobi to Mombasa and vice versa for 9 days

18. #Climbing #Mount #Kenya starting from USD 750 per person minimum 3 people.

19. #Flying safaris to #Governors Camp in Masai Mara 3 days starting from 1490 per person.

20. Flying safari to #Mara Base Camp 3 days

21. Safari for 9 days combining flying and by road

22. Adventure safari to #Turkana starting from USD1430 for 8 days minimum 4 people.

23. Luxury #Vacation for #honeymooners and #50plus citizen

24. Amboseli National Park Safari for 3 Minimum 2 people

25. Best Tours and travel Africa package to Zanzibar and Kenya for 9 Days

26. Walking and Hiking Safari in the Aberdares National Park for 5 days package

27. Mara Serena Safari 3 Days by Road Luxury Travel Package

Cruzeiro-Safaris.com staff and management will be delighted to make your holiday a memorable one!!!

ABOUT US:

Cruzeiro Safaris Limited is a tours and travel company based in Nairobi, Kenya. It’s mandated to provide tours and safaris to everyone willing to be enlightened about travel destinations priority being Kenya then other countries. It also provides Affordable Air tickets worldwide. One can read trip advisor Nairobi reviews or read all traveler reviews.

Media contact:

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya | URL: https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com |

Email| info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Tel: +254-722-370833 or +254-710-729021 +254-20-5244333

Mumias South Road, Buru Buru Shopping Center, Visions Place