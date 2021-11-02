How is Demand for Precision-based Cutting Spurring Waterjet Cutting Machines Adoption

Stringent regulations in favor of eco-friendly industrial production is propelling the demand for waterjet cutting machines. The global waterjet cutting machines market is anticipated to grow 1.6X during the forecast period. Growth is attributable to cohesive manufacturing trends that lay emphasis on energy efficiency and increased precision in cutting processes. Another factor that impels demand for this product is the rising need for engaging form factors such as edges, bevels, holes, and shapes.

Rising number of millennial consumers is augmenting the demand for products with attractive design features in order to stand-out from competition and spur sales. This translates into growing need of waterjet cutting machines for precision cutting of products to enhance their aesthetic appeal.

Key Takeaways of Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Study

Abrasive waterjet cutting machines will grow 1.6X during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased manufacturing of products that employ hard materials such as metals, and minerals.

Automotive segment will bolster demand for waterjet cutting machines on the back of increasing production of electric cars in early adopter regions.

North America leads global sales of waterjet cutting machines with a major market share of more than 1/3rd of the total market value.

Europe and East Asia collectively account for more than 34% of market share on the back of high demand from various end-use industries.

Southeast Asia & Oceania presents remunerative growth opportunities with the most promising growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Type

Pure Waterjet Cutting Machine

Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine

Application

Waterjet Cutting Machines for Automotive

Waterjet Cutting Machines for Electronics

Waterjet Cutting Machines for Aerospace & Defense

Waterjet Cutting Machines for Mining

Waterjet Cutting Machines for Metal Fabrication

Start-up Ventures to Propagate Future Growth

Consumer related trends such as increasing preference of aesthetic appeal on top of additional functionalities will thrust the demand for waterjet cutting machines. Product factors such as energy efficiency and cutting precision will play a pivotal role in mass-adoption across industries. Major players in the market are focusing their effort in footprint expansion, product innovation, and forging strategic partnerships. Start-ups all around the world rely on aesthetic appeal to differentiate their products. Waterjet cutting machines enable such ventures by providing precision cutting and cost efficiency. Manufacturers must leverage this trend to garner gainful growth opportunities.

