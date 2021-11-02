Sales of Hyperspectral Imaging Market is Forecast to Touch US $ 1.2 Bn by 2029 end

Global hyperspectral imaging market is forecast to touch US $ 1.2 Bn by 2029 end. On the back of increasing demand for efficient imagery analytics from industry clusters, the hyper spectral remote sensing market has witnessed a spurt in investments. Private companies along with the governments of major countries are realizing the benefits of this technology, thus investing a huge sum of money into the advancement of hyper spectral imaging technology.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4570

FluroSat, SaraniaSat etc. are some of the startups in hyper spectral imaging technology that have secured significant investments. NASA and ISRO on the other hand are the government organizations dedicated towards the development and exploration of finer spatial resolutions for hyper spectral imaging industry. On this premise, the global hyperspectral imaging market is expected to register a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market

Global hyperspectral imaging market is expected to create an absolute value opportunity of around US$ 850 Mn by 2029 end, adding 3X more value as compared to 2019

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4570

Forestry and Agriculture accounted for majority of the market share in 2019 owing to wide adoption of imaging services across numerous applications

Despite accounting for a lower market share in 2019, Aerospace & Defence will be amongst the most lucrative end use sectors and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~14% till 2029

North America maintained its hegemony in the hyperspectral imaging Market in 2018, owing to high spending in hyperspectral image technology

With anticipated growth of over 14%, East Asia is the next growth epicenter for hyperspectral imaging market owing to the surging adoption of imaging services across major industries

Hyperspectral Imaging Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the hyperspectral imaging market with detailed segmentation on the basis of end-use industry and key regions.

End-Use Industry Region Mining and Mineral North America Forestry and Agriculture Latin America Infrastructure and Urban Planning Europe Oil & Gas South Asia Utility and Energy East Asia Aerospace & Defense Oceania Environment Monitoring and Control Middle East & Africa Other Industries

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4570

Targeted Solution and Technology Upgradation: Key Success factors of Hyperspectral Imaging Vendors

Market goliaths are channelizing their energies on both imaging and image processing services at cost effective rates. This helps in building a strong foundation for long term contracts with government organizations. In addition, adoption of advanced image processing tools along with inclination towards out of the box applications create a line of difference between the major players and SMEs. Application specific solutions at lower costs that too with high accuracy is what the players are focusing on. Furthermore, in order to maintain an upper hand, imaging providers are also focusing on the incorporation of novel technologies such as multisensory data fusion, cloud computing, machine learning etc.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/25/2006303/0/en/Hyperspectral-Imaging-Market-to-be-Driven-by-Application-in-Forestry-and-Agriculture-East-Asia-Emerging-Highly-Lucrative-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on ICT Landscape

Vehicle-to-X Products Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/1839/vehicle-to-x-products-market

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/1837/facial-recognition-access-control-solution-market

Patient Monitoring Systems Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028- https://www.factmr.com/report/1835/patient-monitoring-systems-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com