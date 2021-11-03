New Book by Robert René Galván: The Shadow of Time

New York, NY, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Robert René Galván: The Shadow of Time

“A voice rich enough to carpet the walls and warm enough to provoke the fondest of memories. Each of his poems is knee-deep in history; his poems are fingerprints of his life….” —Monica L. Piñon, Austin Chronicle

“Whether he is writing of his grandmother in “La Partera” or of the way the rain speaks on a summer night, Robert René Galván is a poet who senses the link between music and language in a deep and intimate way.”—Susan Hansen, San Marcos Daily Record

“Robert René Galván has the gift of intuition every true poet should have; he knows instinctively how to pace the images embodied in his word sequences…he is able to fit the eye of the seer to the soft yet strong tissues of melody, sometimes even when pierced by the nature of cicadas.”—Miguel González, Gerth

“These poems are triumphs of intelligent imagination, striking in their beauty, wit, and precision, their depth and detail. It is good to know that poetry like this is being written.”—David Wevill

Robert René Galván was born in San Antonio, Texas and spent his childhood in Uvalde and San Marcos, Texas. He was educated at Texas State University, The State University of New York at Stony Brook and at The University of Texas. Galván currently resides in New York City where he works as a professional musician and poet. His previous books of poetry are entitled Meteors and Undesirable: Race and Remembrance

 

Title:  The Shadow of Time
Author: Robert René Galván
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:   978-1955196758
Price:  $19.60

Page Count:  114 pages

Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

