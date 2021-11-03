Polyetheramine Market– Industry Trends, Business Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, and Share Forecast to 2022

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Polyetheramine Market by Type (Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine), Application (Epoxy Coating, Polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives), and Region – Global Forecasts to 2022”, The global polyetheramine market was valued at USD 625.8 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,074.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by the growing trend of renewable & eco-friendly energy generation and continuous improvements in the construction industry.

Diamine: Largest Type of the Polyetheramine Market

In 2016, the diamine type segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of volume, followed by the monoamine and triamine type segments. Diamines are majorly consumed in epoxy coatings, polyuria, and adhesives & sealants applications. Increasing urbanization and use of renewable energy are driving this segment.

Composites: The Fastest-growing Application Segment of the Polyetheramine Market

The demand for wind power is high among all the clean energy sectors. The use of composites and adhesives has increased in the wind power industry. Polyetheramine is used as a precursor in composites to enhance the property, and thus is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in terms of volume. The excellent properties of polyetheramine such as flexibility and improved fatigue and burst resistance are driving the demand from this segment.

Asia-Pacific: The Largest Market for Polyetheramine

Currently, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for polyetheramine, in terms of both value and volume. China is the largest market for polyetheramine. However, India and China are the fastest-growing markets for polyetheramine in the region.

The following factors are the main driving forces for the polyetheramine market in the Asia-Pacific region:

Growing wind power industry in Asia-pacific

Increasing residential building & construction activities in the region

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and Wuxi Acryl Technology Co. Ltd (China) are the key players in the polyetheramine market.

Recent Developments

In 2016, BASF SE inaugurated a new plant for the production of specialty amines in the Nanjing Chemical Industry Park in Nanjing, China. This plant is the first specialty amines plant in Asia-Pacific. With this expansion, the company met the increasing demand of PEA in personal care, construction, wind energy, and coatings sectors.

In 2015, Huntsman announced the expansion of its Conroe chemical plant by investing between USD 25 million and USD 30 million. This development will ramp up production and capacity and create new jobs in Conroe and The Woodlands.

In 2016, BASF SE entered into a partnership with Lumar Group (Spain) to market specialty amines for the cooling lubricants and metalworking fluids industry in Europe. This partnership added extra marketing intelligence to the BASF marketing team.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the mid-to-long term impact of the developments undertaken in the industry?

What are the upcoming technologies used in polyetheramine industry?

Which segment has the potential to register the highest market share?

What is the current competitive landscape in the polyetheramine market in terms of new technologies, developments, and capabilities?

What will be the growth prospects of the polyetheramine market?

