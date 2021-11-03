The report “Ceramic Foams Market by Type (Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Zirconium Oxide), Application (Molten Metal Filtration, Thermal & Acoustic Insulation, Automotive exhaust Filters), End-use Industry (Foundry, Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, The global ceramic foams market is estimated to be USD 343.2 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 441.7 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2023. The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing use of ceramic foams in the metal casting application. Strict pollution control regulations and demand for thermally insulated and soundproof materials in building & construction are some of the factors driving the ceramic foams market.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=220030299

“Silicon carbide was the largest type segment of the ceramic foams market in 2017.”

Silicon carbide-based ceramic foams were the largest type of ceramic foams consumed in 2017. This can be attributed to the growing demand for grey and ductile iron cast from the foundry industry. These ceramic foams are increasingly being used in the iron casting application, which is driving its demand globally.

“Molten metal filtration was the largest application segment of the ceramic foams market in 2017.”

Molten metal filtration was the largest application segment of the ceramic foams market in 2017. The growth in the production of cast iron, steel, and aluminum, owing to their demand across all industrial verticals is expected to drive the ceramic foams market for molten metal filtration globally.

“Foundry end-use industry segment led the ceramic foams market in 2017.”

Based on end-use industry, foundry was the largest segment of the ceramic foams market in 2017. The high demand for metal cast products from the foundry industry can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronics, owing to technological advancements and changing needs of consumers that is expected to fuel the demand for efficient metal cast products for electronics production. These metal cast products are produced in the foundry industry, which utilizes ceramic foams for purification and filtration of metals.

“APAC was the largest ceramic foams market in 2017.”

APAC was the largest market for ceramic foams, in terms of value, in 2017. The growing population and disposable income of consumers coupled with less stringent regulations have enabled the region to emerge as one of the fastest-growing markets for consumer electronics, automotive, and aviation. Thus, the growth in these industries is estimated to drive the consumption of ceramic foams in aluminum, copper, and iron casting applications.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=220030299

Ceramic foams manufacturers such as Ultramet (US), Vesuvius Plc (UK), SELEE Corporation (US), ERG Aerospace Corp. (US), Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories (US), Pyrotek (US), Induceramics (US), LANIK s.r.o (Czech Republic), Drache GmbH (Germany), and Baoding Ningxin New Material Co., Ltd. (China) have been covered in the report.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com