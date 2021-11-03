COVID-19 Pandemic Plays an Adversary to Growth of Liquid Adhesives Market till Outbreak Subsides: MarketsandMarkets™

The report “Liquid Adhesives Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Reactive& Others), End-Use Industry (Paper, Packaging & Related Products, Building & Construction, Medical, Assembly & Others), Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, size is projected to grow from USD 35.8 billion in 2020 to USD 44.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5%. There has been wide acceptance of liquid adhesives in various end-use industries such as paper, packaging & related products, building & construction, medical and assembly & others, which is expected to drive the market. The growth of the liquid adhesives market in the paper, packaging & related products segment can be attributed to the increased use of liquid adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications ranging from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging materials used in all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.

The water-based technology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the liquid adhesives market, by technology, during the forecast period.

Water-based liquid adhesive is estimated to account for the largest share of the liquid adhesives market during the forecast period. The segment dominated the liquid adhesives market globally owing to its eco-friendly nature and cost-effectiveness. It is useful for most chemistries, such as rubber, vinyl, and acrylic, and is widely used in various applications. Water-based liquid adhesives provide excellent adhesion to different substrates and are used in a wide variety of packaging applications, such as paper bags, cartons, labels, foils, paperboard decals, wood assembly, automobile upholstery, and leather binding.

The paper, packaging & related products segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry in the liquid adhesives market during the forecast period.

The paper, packaging & related products segment is expected to lead the liquid adhesives market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications ranging from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging materials used in all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores. Increasing E-commerce has stimulated the growth of this industry.

The liquid adhesives market in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for liquid adhesives in APAC is projected to register high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The increasing industrial and infrastructural development in APAC is responsible for its high share. APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of liquid adhesives because of the increasing demand from India, South Korea, China, Indonesia, and others.

APAC is an emerging and potential market for liquid adhesives, in terms of both value and volume. The increasing demand from end-use industries is contributing to the demand for liquid adhesives in the APAC region. The market is also driven by increased foreign investments due to cheap labor and accessible raw materials. Government proposals to improve the manufacturing and infrastructure, and to increase cash-intensive non-residential construction activities, coupled with the increase in the manufacturing of end-use products, are other factors driving the liquid adhesives market.

Leading global companies are shifting their production facilities, establishing sales offices, and expanding their distribution channel to regions, such as China, India, and Southeast Asia, to ensure sustainable demand and increase their market share. The gradual shift of manufacturing facilities to countries having high demand and lower production cost is positively influencing the market growth.

Major players operating in the liquid adhesives market include Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (France), The 3M Company (US), Jowat SE (Germany), RPM International Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Dymax Corporation (US) and Permabond LLC (UK).

