Taking Higher Education to Higher Heights

Top national colleges enrolling in Aquiline Drones’ online drone pilot certification course.

Hartford, CT, USA, 2021-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ — College students and adult learners seeking to engage in a high-tech, hands-on, upwardly mobile field of study, now have a unique educational opportunity offered by community colleges across the nation in partnership with Aquiline Drones. Specifically, the American drone manufacturer and technology company has developed a comprehensive online drone pilot certification course that primes students of all ages to become drone service providers and business owners.

In Connecticut alone, more than half of the state’s community colleges have adopted the exciting curriculum, including Capital Community College in Hartford, Three Rivers Community College in Norwich, and Quinebaug Valley Community College in Danielson with many other schools soon to take flight.

“We are proud to begin this new alliance with Aquiline Drones, our neighbor in the same city,” said Capital Community College’s CEO Dr. G. Duncan Harris. “Capital is committed to providing our students with opportunities in up-and-coming, high-growth industries and this course gives them an exciting opportunity to take their education to new heights.”

Students are required to enroll in two specific classes to earn their commercial drone operator certificate: “Introduction to Commercial Drones” and “Cloud Connected Drone Operations”.

Since the instruction is entirely online, students can work at their own pace. Each course takes approximately four months to complete. Scholarships may be available for qualified students.

For program highlights, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMpMdKKRPkY&t=53s

“Due to the growing demand of drone use cases nationwide, we’re excited to deliver this exceptional technology to our college students now so that they are better prepared for the transportation means of the future,” said Diane Bordonaro, Chief Regional Workforce Development Officer for the Capital-East region of the CT State Community College system.

“It is my goal to institute Aquiline Drones’ ambitious curriculum into every Connecticut state college by the start of the 2022/23 school year.”

Graduates of the drone certification program will have a deep understanding of how to navigate an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the necessary training to obtain the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot license. Most importantly, these courses arm them with solid entrepreneurial skills that allow them access to a field of countless industries currently serviced by drones, including real estate, construction, farming, public safety, oil and gas and energy and utilities among others. Further, the program helps teach participants how to establish and operate their own commercial drone business.

“Not only are we offering an exciting high-tech journey with these compelling new courses, but we are also priming students to enter a rapidly accelerating industry now growing at a 13.8% rate annually with a potential market of $127 billion. We are creating limitless job opportunities in this rapidly growing space!” said Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones.

Colleges and universities interested in adopting Aquiline Drones online courses into their curriculum can send an email inquiry to: info@aquilinedrones.com.

