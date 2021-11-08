Demand for Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market to Grow at 3.3% CAGR Through 2028

A recent study released by Fact.MR suggests the demand for non-wovens fibers in hygiene product manufacturing will witness a steady growth with an expected production of over 3.5 billion tons in 2019. The study opines that adoption of non-wovens is fuelled by superior absorption, smoothness, softness, stretchability, comfort, high-strength, low run-off and wetback, affordability, and high breathability. The study projects surging demand for non-woven fibers in the manufacture of baby diapers, adult incontinence, and feminine hygiene.

Highlighting the key driving factors, the study opines that growing awareness about potential health impact of using cloth diapers and increasing purchasing power are the broader factors influencing launch of high-quality hygienic products. Non-woven fibers are finding increasing utility in the manufacture of baby diapers owing to their anti-bacterial, flame retardant, and anti-UV nature. The superior water absorbent and liquid channeling capabilities of non-woven fibers are contributing significantly to its popularity in the baby diaper manufacturing industry. Fact.MR opines the factors are expected to propel the demand for non-woven fibers in the manufacturing of baby diapers which is estimated to account for more than 55% of the market share in 2019.

Preference for ‘Chemical-Free’ Hygiene Products Likely to Drive Demand for Fluff Pulp

With the demand for incorporating natural materials in non-woven fiber production on the rise, hygiene production manufacturers are gradually shifting to using fibers manufactured using natural sources. For instance, Procter & Gamble launched a new line of diapers called the ‘Pampers Pure Protection’ which is being marketed as the first ever product manufactured using premium cotton.

The use of natural materials is enabling manufacturers to maintain transparency with consumers in terms of revealing the ingredients used for the production of hygiene products. This is a pervasive trend influencing consumer preferences. The factor is vital for the surge in demand for natural fluff pulp such as cotton, wool, and cellulose in the hygiene products market with production reaching almost 1.3 billion tons in 2018

Production of Bicomponent Non-woven Fibers Coupled with Development of Assistive Technology to Bolster Market Growth

Bicomponent non-woven fibers are manufactured using two different components with the finished fiber sheet exhibiting distinct physical and chemical properties of each of the components used. According to the study, non-woven fiber manufacturers are leveraging the procedure for the production of bicomponent fibers with specific characteristics and to be used in particular applications. The bicomponent non-woven fibers are well suited for use in the manufacturing of infant diapers, incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products.

Additionally, companies are also focusing on automating the production of bicomponent fibers for mass and speedy production of the material. A recent development complementing the growing demand for bicomponent fibers was the introduction of the bicomponent spunbound technology by Freudenberg Group. The technology binds two components to produce a non-woven fiber with the desired characteristics. Further, the technology shows promising prospects for production of hybrid non-woven fibers composed of two or more bicomponent non-wovens with higher tear-resistance, permeability, and rapid moisture transport.

Manufacturers Using Advanced Machinery to Enable Large-scale Production of Non-woven Fiber Hygiene Products

Development of sophisticated machinery is aiding in the large-scale production of non-woven fiber hygiene products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence, and feminine hygiene products. Numerous companies are offering state-of-the-art machines to enable speedy production of non-woven hygiene products using an assortment of raw materials. For instance, Fameccania launched its new baby diaper production model FA-X P12 which allows manufacturers to speed up production to almost 1200 ppm without compromising with the quality of the finished products. The mass production of hygiene products is estimated to spur the demand for non-woven fibers for hygiene products.

The Fact.MR report tracks the non-woven fibers in hygiene product market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the non-woven fiber for hygiene product market is projected to grow at 3.3% CAGR through 2028.

