What are the Roadblocks for Glass-Free HD 3D Display Suppliers

Technological advancement has resulted in the autostereoscopy, a method of displaying stereoscopic images into 3D images without any glasses on part of the viewer. Manufacturers are developing autostereoscopy 3D display from prototypes to commercial products. Various companies are also developing methods to display 3D movies at home without the need for 3D glasses. It also allows customers to customize depth-effect as per the comfort. Although companies have already started providing automultiscopic displays, allowing glass-free 3D TVs, still the content being produced is very limited. Hence manufacturers are also focusing on creating a method or a tool that can convert the existing content into 3D content for automultiscopic display.

Manufacturers are currently working two approaches known as multiple views and eye-tracking, this will help wider viewing angle without the need for the display to sense viewer’s eyes. However, the cost is still the biggest concern in the glass-free HD 3D display market.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global glass-free HD 3D display market is anticipated to witness robust growth. The market is projected to register 15.0% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Glass-Free HD 3D Display Market

North America is expected to remain dominant in the global glass-free HD 3D display market. Towards the end of 2022, North America is estimated to exceed US$ 200 million revenue. Increasing adoption of advanced technology, the rise in disposable income and increased consumer spending on luxury items are some of the factors driving the growth of glass-free HD 3D display market in North America.

Glass-free HD 3D display market in Japan will also experience an impressive growth during the forecast period. Japan is already witnessing the launch of new products including glass-free 3D technology. Moreover, major market players in Japan are also entering into partnerships to provide the latest technology with advanced features.

Glass-free HD 3D display technology is likely to find greater application in Signage board. By 2017 end, signage board is estimated to account for two-fifth of the revenue share on global revenue. Meanwhile, glass-free HD 3D display signage board is also projected to bring in nearly US$ 400 million revenue by the end of 2022.

Compared to parallax barrier technology for glass-free HD 3D display, lenticular display technology is likely to experience strong growth as glass-free HD 3D display technology during 2017-2022. Accounting for nearly two-third of the revenue share by 2017 end, lenticular display technology is projected to create incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 200 million between 2017 and 2022.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Application

TVs

Advertising Display

Mobile Devices

Others

By Technology

Light Barrier Glass-Free HD 3D Display

Lenticular Lens Glass-Free HD 3D Display

Directional Backlight Glass-Free HD 3D Display

Direct Imaging Glass-Free HD 3D Display

Others

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for glass-free HD 3D display, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Alioscopy, Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd, Leyard Opto-Electronic Company Ltd, Royal Philips N.V, TCL Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Dolby Laboratories, Inc., 3M Company, New Vision Display Inc., and Magnetic Media Holdings Inc.

