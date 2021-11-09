Perfluorocarbons Market Estimated To Record Highest CAGR By 2031

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global perfluorocarbons market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2021-2031), reaching nearly US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031. Demand is gaining momentum with growing requirements from various application sectors such as semiconductor cleaning, tracers & taggers, and cosmetics.

From 2016 to 2020, the industry registered a CAGR of around 3%, attributed to the highly volatile and environmentally polluting nature. Moreover, growth prospects hit a trough amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with key end use industries experiencing major crunches in their operations due to the imposition of lockdowns. In the post pandemic scenario, demand has regained paced, as relaxations have been granted.

The future of perfluorocarbons is banking on their extensive applications in diagnostic imaging capabilities. As advanced screening technologies develop rapidly, agents facilitating such high-end imaging capabilities are spawning. For instance, perfluorocarbon stabilized microbubbles contain vapors which stabilize in vivo, providing intravascular dwell time of 8-10 minutes. This helps provide doctors accurate diagnosis and treatment for various chronic ailments, including cancer.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for perfluorocarbons slated to expand 1.5x by 2031

Perfluoroalkane uptake to be maximum, carving a CAGR worth 4% from 2021-2031

Growing demand for semiconductor cleaning to fuel sales, capturing almost 45% revenue

U.S to be the dominant market across North America, experiencing a growth rate worth 5% until 2031

Germany to remain the epicenter of the market in Europe, clocking a CAGR worth 6%

China emerges as the leading country in Asia, climbing at a CAGR of over 5% through 2031

Key Segments Covered

Product Perfluoroalkane Alkyne Aromatics

Application Perfluorocarbons for Semiconductor Cleaning Perfluorocarbon Tracers & Taggers Perfluorocarbons for Cosmetics Perfluorocarbons for Electrical Processing Perfluorocarbons for Medical Use Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

