Marine Coatings Market worth $3.93 billion by 2022 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Marine Coatings Market by Resin (Epoxy, Alkyd, Polyurethane), Product Type (Anti-Corrosion Coatings, Antifouling Coatings), Application (Cargo Ships, Passenger Ships, Boats), Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The marine coatings market is projected to grow from USD 3.31 billion in 2017 to USD 3.93 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Increasing demand for marine coatings from the shipbuilding industry in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, is expected to fuel the growth of the marine coatings market across the globe.

Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=234885004

Among resins, the polyurethane segment of the marine coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Among resins, the polyurethane segment of the marine coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. Polyurethane resins are versatile and environment-friendly. They are available with different degrees of rigidity and solid content. Polyurethane resins offer superior properties such as high corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, impact strength, and low-temperature flexibility, which make them suitable for various marine coating applications.

Among applications, the cargo ships segment accounted for the largest share of the marine coatings market in 2016, in terms of value.

Based on application, the cargo ships segment accounted for the largest share of the marine coatings market in 2016, in terms of value. The cargo ships are specifically structured to carry large quantities of cargoes compressed in different types of containers. In addition, the cost of transportation through water is substantially lesser as compared to other modes of transportation. These factors are expected to increase the demand for cargo ships, thereby leading to increased demand for marine coatings.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in the Marine Coatings Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=234885004

Browse in-depth TOC on “Marine Coatings Market”

125 – Market Data Tables

28 – Figures

142 – Pages

The Asia Pacific marine coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The marine coatings market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific marine coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to increased demand for marine coatings from various countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Various countries of the Asia Pacific region have expanded their ship manufacturing base, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the Asia Pacific marine coatings market.

Key players operating in the marine coatings market include PPG Industries (US), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Hempel (Denmark), Sherwin-Williams (US), Jotun (Norway), Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan), Nippon Paint (Japan), Kansai Paint (Japan), Axalta (US), and BASF Coatings (Germany).

Get This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=234885004

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com