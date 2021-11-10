Coconut Oil Market To Be At Forefront By 2031

A recent publication by Fact.MR titled “Coconut Oil Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” elaborates on the oscillating landscape of the global coconut oil market. The coconut oil market has been witnessing rapid adoption across multiple industries such as foodservice, food processor, and personal care, backed by consistent reinforcement of benefits associated with its use. The dynamics of coconut oil market is anticipated to be continuously driven by various use cases, ranging from use in cosmeceuticals to inclusion in food products. These insights are extracted from new research study on coconut oil market by Fact.MR. As per the study, the demand for coconut oil is foreseen to proliferate at a value CAGR of 3.9% during the period of forecast, 2017-2022. Rising demand for coconut oil is poised to translate into significant market value worth US$ 3,141 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

Multiple claims put forward by prominent instructions regarding the use of coconut oil continues to impact the market stratosphere. As per the report, the consumption of coconut oil will witness frequent fluctuations on account of mixed reviews from key research personnel worldwide. For instance- while recent journals published in NCBI illustrate the benefits of coconut oil for Alzheimer patients, several institutions including WHO, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and FDA have stressed on minimum or no consumption of coconut oil.

According to the report, revenue capture of processed coconut oil is foreseen to remain dominant on the back of its rich nutritional profile. The lucrativeness of processed variant can be drawn from the fact that is predicted to account for around 2/3rd of the revenue share of coconut oil market. Moreover, processed coconut oil is foreseen to witness fast-paced expansion in the marketplace at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast timespan. On the contrary, virgin oil is anticipated to steadily gain grounds in the coconut oil market on account of increasing consumption of omega fatty acid. The report highlights virgin oil segment as a niche in the industry landscape, which can be leveraged by manufacturers with necessary customizations to meet diverse consumer needs.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the coconut oil market report features key players operating in the industry. The key players of coconut oil market have been featured based on their revenue shares, key differential strategies, and several other factors.

The report features key players operating in the coconut oil market such as

Adani Wilmar

Ruchi Soya Industries

Associated British Foods

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Adams Group Inc.

American Vegetable Oil Inc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

