Laser Cutting Machine Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

The Laser Cutting Machine Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global laser cutting machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.72 billion until 2024. This growth can be attributed to the rising usage of these technologies for automating the industrial processes. Moreover, the rising usage of YAG (Yttrium Aluminum Garnet), CO2, and fiber lasers for cutting applications is projected to drive the demand for such machines.

The technology segment of gas is anticipated to witness fastest growth with 9.4% CAGR from 2016 to 2024 due to its increasing usage in hologram making, laser printing, and dye laser pumping. While, the solid state segment is projected to witness highest share due to increasing usage of such technologies in applications requiring low power.

In 2016, the industrial application segment dominated the global market on account of the rapid growth of the industrial sector. On the other hand, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing usage of such machines for carrying out activities like welding and cutting.

North America held the largest share of 31.0% in 2015 due to the surging development being carried out in the industrial sector across countries like the U.S. and Canada. While the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the upcoming years on account of the emergence of consumer electronics and automotive sectors across countries like India and China.

The laser cutting machines market includes key players such as Alpha Laser GmbH, Bystronic Inc., Coherent Inc, Fanuc Corporation, and Jenoptik Laser GmbH. They are continuously engaged in the development and innovation of various products and technologies to widen their product reach and to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Laser Cutting Machines Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2015 – 2024)

Solid State Lasers

Gas Lasers

Semiconductor Lasers

Laser Cutting Machines Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2015 – 2024)

Fusion Cutting

Flame Cutting

Sublimation Cutting

Laser Cutting Machines Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2015 – 2024)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense and Aerospace

Industrial

Others

