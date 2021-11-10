Smart Toilet Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Smart Toilet Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global smart toilet market size is anticipated to touch USD 12.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness about proper hygiene across the world is attributing to the growth of the market. Further, growing urbanization has led to the construction of smart homes, which, in turn, is projected to bode well for the growth of the smart toilet over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of Smart Toilet Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-smart-toilet-market/request-sample

Different governments across the globe are emphasizing on creating awareness about water conservation. Countries such as China, France, Germany India, Australia and South Africa are facing a huge water crisis. Thus, growing water scarcity across the globe is expected to proliferate the demand for water-saving smart toilets.

The commercial segment accounted for a revenue of 4.6 billion in the year 2018. Major end-users in this segment are restaurants, bars, malls and hotels. Growing focus on aesthetically appealing bathroom solution is bolstering the growth of this segment. Further, rise in spending in real estate sector in countries such as India, Mexico, Brazil and China is creating a lucrative opportunity for the smart toilet market players.

The offline sales channels accounted for USD 5.3 billion of revenue in the year 2018. Option of physically verifying the products at stores attract a huge consumer base. Also, these bricks and mortar shops offer after-sales support thereby, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan, Singapore and Australia are major end-users of the smart toilets. Factors such as favorable government initiatives and rise in middle-class purchasing power are supplementing the demand for the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The residential application segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period.

The offline distribution channels segment generated a revenue of USD 5.3 billion in 2018. On the other hand, online segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market with USD 2.4 billion of revenue in 2018.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.

Access Smart Toilet Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-smart-toilet-market

Smart Toilet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com