Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share and Segments by Application 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 10 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Ready-Mix Concrete Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Ready-Mix Concrete Industry. Latest report on the global Ready-Mix Concrete market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Ready-Mix Concrete Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global ready-mix concrete market size is projected to account for USD 1,206.1 billion in 2027. The market is anticipated to register 7.9% CAGR by revenue from 2020 to 2027, as per a new report by Million Insights. Rapidly increasing construction activities in both residential and commercial sectors is attributing to the high growth of ready-mix concrete.

Owing to the availability of several players, ready-mix concrete is readily available. These concrete provide an ideal alternative to conventional concrete along with benefits such as time-saving, easy to use and pollution-free production methods. Further, increasing acceptance in commercial building construction is projected to bode well for the growth of the product.

Asia Pacific was leading region in the ready-mix concrete market in 2019, owing to the rising construction activities in countries such as China and India. Further, several initiatives undertaken by governments such as smart city development is likely to spur the regional growth.

Some of the companies for Ready-Mix Concrete market are:

R.W. Sidley, Inc., Lafarge, ACC Ltd, Italcementi Group, Holcim Ltd and UltraTech Cement

