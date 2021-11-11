Employee training is more than just an end-to-end solution

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Learning, much like exercise, is more likely to see positive results when consistently tracked, reviewed and adjusted. By collecting and analysing learning data, the Acorn subject matter experts believe you’ll be better equipped to identify patterns, understand engagement and ensure learners are getting the most out of their training. The Acorn experts’ recent article talks about the why, what and how, and moves on to explore post-training enablement.

To start the tracking process, it’s best to ask yourself questions that help you understand what you want to track. ‘What’ can include things like completion rates, course attempts, learner progress, ROI and feedback. By fully understanding what you want to track, you’re able to focus on key outcomes and avoid diverting attention to areas that might not actually have that big of an impact.

eLearning platforms such as the learning management system, or LMS, typically come with the best tracking tools. An LMS with an in-built learning record store, or LRS, stores data which can then automatically generate reports and analytics. Custom tracking is less straightforward and involves users inputting their own information that administrators monitor. Beyond this, manual tracking options are available too, though best for one-off data snippets as they are much less convenient.

“The point of employee training is to elicit a change in workplace behaviour to achieve business goals. You need the right tools to ensure that training is effective, valuable and a good investment,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Consistent tracking gives you the data needed to make learning actually relevant to daily work and therefore impactful for organisational objectives.”

Simply monitoring training shouldn’t serve as the be all end all. To truly monitor learning successfully, you need to consider the way you’ll address any skills or knowledge gaps in your organisation. This could be in the form of enablement, linking training to the day-to-day, or making training materials more intuitive.

You can read the Acorn expert’s full article about tracking learning on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/3aOWIKK

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.