Five Star Franchising Launches to Aggressively Acquire Home Service Franchise Brands Throughout North America

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, USA, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Five Star Franchising (“Five Star”), a growing portfolio of successful home service brands, officially launched today following the acquisition of franchisor brands Bath Solutions, Joe Homebuyer, Gotcha Covered, and Bio-One. As part of its ongoing campaign to develop the world’s best, most trusted franchise systems, the company looks to acquire franchise brands that are interested in amplifying their growth. Also under the Five Star umbrella is ProNexis, a leader in call center and lead-generation systems for home services franchisees.

“If you’re the founder of a home services franchise brand or a franchise broker, we should be talking,” said Scott Abbott, CEO of Five Star Franchising. “We’re focused on brands with a successful track record and who are ready for enhanced franchise development, technology, operations, and marketing support to take growth to the next level. Our acquisition model encourages owners and management teams to stay and build in lockstep with us.”

Five Star is backed by Princeton Equity Group, a leading private equity fund focused on partnering with founder-owned franchisor brands.

“We are excited to partner with Scott Abbott and the entire Five Star management team to continue building a world-class platform of home services franchise brands,” said Doug Kennealey, Managing Partner of Princeton Equity Group. “We plan to continue pursuing both an organic and acquisition-led strategy across all areas of the home services landscape. In just the last few months, we have already seen the tremendous, positive impact that the Five Star team and playbook has had on the recently acquired brands.”

Five Star’s current portfolio of brands includes Bath Solutions, Joe Homebuyer, Gotcha Covered, and Bio-One. The brands collectively support nearly 300 franchise owners and 350 franchise territories across the United States and Canada. As these brands and their franchise owners enter Five Star’s ecosystem, they’ll find support from ProNexis, a wholly-owned customer-experience technology and marketing business that brings invaluable home service expertise to the table.

Home service brands interested in opening up discussions with Five Star can visit www.fivestarfranchising.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is a highly innovative conglomerate of franchisor brands that includes Five Star Bath Solutions, Joe Homebuyer, Gotcha Covered and Bio-One. Also under the Five Star umbrella is ProNexis, a leader in call center and lead-generation systems for home services franchisees. Five Star represents the best franchising systems in the industry with a mission to ensure its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, branding, and people. With a franchisee-first approach to business, Five Star excels at ensuring local-market success for each of their brands’ franchisees. For more information, visit www.fivestarfranchising.com.

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.