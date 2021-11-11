The surgical & traumatic wounds segment to dominate the negative pressure wound therapy market

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market by Type (Conventional, Disposable NPWT, Accessories, Rental & Sales Volume), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Diabetic Foot, Pressure, Venous Leg Ulcers), End-User (Hospital, Homecare) – Global Forecast to 2025, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025 from USD 2.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By wound type, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment is expected to dominate the negative pressure wound therapy market

Based on wound type, the NPWT devices market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, ulcers, and burns. In 2018, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment was expected to account for the largest share of the NPWT devices market. This growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of surgical & traumatic wounds and increasing spending on chronic and surgical wounds.

North America to command the negative wound pressure market during the forecast period

Based on region, the NPWT devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America commanded the largest share of the NPWT devices market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds and diabetes and rising geriatric population. In addition to this, a favorable reimbursement scenario is expected to increase the adoption of NPWT devices in this regional segment.

Key Players of Market:

The major players operating in this market are Acelity (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Cardinal Health (US), ConvaTec (UK), DeRoyal (US), Lohmann & Rauscher (German), Talley Group (UK), Medela (Switzerland), and Genadyne (US).

Trend: Growing usage of simplified single-use devices

Hospital-based NPWT devices are increasingly being used for the delivery of additional therapies such as saline irrigation/instillation, either intermittently or continuously with NPWT. The benefits of powerful antimicrobial solutions for wounds with a high bioburden are under investigation. In addition to this, the delivery of alternative active substances such as insulin or doxycycline is being investigated, yet on a non-commercial (off label-use) basis.

Recent Developments

– In July 2018, Acelity launched ABTHERA ADVANCE, an open abdomen dressing, in the US

– In February 2018, Smith & Nephew launched PICO 7 in Europe

– In August 2016, ConvaTec launched its first system to enter the NPWT devices market

