Mice Model Market Business Intelligence and Future Insight.

According to the new market research report “Mice Model Market by Mice Type (Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Immunology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic testing), Care Products (Cages, Bedding, Feed), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Driving Factors of Market:

The Market growth is driven mainly by the ongoing innovations in mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government & private sectors, and increased demand for humanized mice models due to the growing consumption of personalized medicine.

Inbred mice accounted for the largest share in the Mice Model Market in 2019.

Based on the mice type, the market is categorized into the inbred mice, outbred mice, conditioned/surgically modified mice, hybrid/congenic mice, genetically engineered mice, and spontaneous mutant mice segments. The inbred mice segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The increasing use of inbred mice for the production of monoclonal antibodies, growing research application of inbred mice in pharmacology and cardiovascular disease studies, are the primary factors driving the growth of this segment.

Oncology Studies accounted for the largest share in the Mice Model Market in 2019

Based on application, the market has been segmented into oncology studies, immunology and inflammation studies, endocrine metabolic studies, cardiovascular studies, central nervous system studies (CNS), genetic studies, infectious disease studies, and other disease studies. The endocrine disease studies segment is further segmented into diabetes and other endocrine metabolic disease. Oncology studies accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Increasing prevalence of cancer, a large number of research activities in the field of cancer, and growing implications of mice models in the study of various cancers are expected to drive market growth.

Breeding accounted for the largest share the market in 2019

Based on services, the market is segmented into breeding, quarantine, cryopreservation, rederivation, genetic testing, model in-licensing, and other services (surgical, line rescue, and in vivo pharmacology services). Of all these segments, the breeding services segment accounted for the largest share of the Mice Model Market in 2019. The use of mice models for biomedical and pharmaceutical research has resulted in a growing need for expertise in breeding mutant, transgenic, gene-targeted, and other types of mice. As a result, several companies are providing breeding and other related services to meet growing demand.

CRISPR/Cas9 accounted for the largest share of the market

Based on the type of technology used to create transgenic mice, the Mice Model Market is categorized into the CRISPR/Cas9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (includes virus/vector-mediated gene transfer, and TALENs & ZFNs) segments. CRISPR is the most widely used technology in the market and contributed to the largest share of the market in 2020. Ease of design, high efficiency, and relatively lower cost have increased the demand for CRISPR-customized mice models.

Cages segment accounted for the largest share of the Mice Model Market

Based on mice care products, the market has been segmented into cages, feed, bedding, and other products (gnotobiotic equipment, water systems, and accessories). In 2019, the cages segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the availability of a wide range of cages designed for specific research needs and the higher cost of cages compared to other care products.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Mice Model Market in 2019.

Based on the region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Key Players of Markets:

The major players operating in this Mice Model Market Charles River Laboratories, (US) The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Envigo (US), JANVIER LABS (France), genOway (France), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure Bioservices (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Innovive (US), Allentown, LLC (US), FENGSHI Group (China), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour Biomed (US) among others

